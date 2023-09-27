Video: ALLBLK Releases Trailer for New Thriller DEADLY DESIRE

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, released the trailer for Deadly Desire premiering Thursday, October 5.

In this new thriller, Sophia's (D’Kia Anderson) dream wedding turns sinister when friends start dying at her bachelorette party. She suspects her obsessed best friend Melody (Erica Peeples), who harbors a deadly love. As a result, a thrilling fight for survival unfolds.

Cast includes Erica Peeples (All American), D’Kia Anderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Anton Peeples (Insecure), Leila Weisberg (Lunar Lockdown), Aungelique Scott (Savage Rhythm), Desiree Mithcell (The Family Business), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone) and Kailani Wiggens.

Watch the new trailer here: