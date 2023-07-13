Vide: Watch THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

What's next for LA's Hottest Defense Attorney?

Take a peek into what's in store for Mickey Haller in the Part 2 Trailer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is serving up justice this summer with a two-part launch. The first part is is now streaming with part two premiering on August 3.

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

The cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson. The series also stars Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, and Angélica María.

Watch the new trailer here: