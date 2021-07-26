Vertical Entertainment Acquires BUCKLEY'S CHANCE, Starring Bill Nighy

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to co-writer/director Tim J. Brown's family drama, "BUCKLEY'S CHANCE". The film stars Golden Globe Nominated Bill Nighy (EMMA, Love Actually), Victoria Hill (First Reformed), Kelton Peel (The Heights) and introducing Milan Burch. Vertical Entertainment is planning a theatrical day and date release on August 13, 2021.

A year after the loss of his father, 12-year-old Ridley and his mother, Gloria, move from New York City to Western Australian to live with Ridley's estranged grandfather. Ridley ends up lost, deep in the Outback without a soul in sight. He comes across a WILD dog, entangled in an old barbed-wire fence. As he saves the dingo from certain death, the two form an unexpected bond and embark on an epic journey of adventure and survival to find their way home.

"We are excited to take viewers on this journey through the Australian outback to share the story of loss and how the strong bonds of family can overcome anything. Bill Nighy is incredible in this film and new to the scene Milan Burch steals the film as his grandson," said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment.

"I'm thrilled to have the team at Vertical releasing Buckley's Chance". Their growth over the last 5 years has been extraordinary and I'm lucky to have them as our distribution partner", said Director Tim Brown.

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical Entertainment with Tim Brown of Joker Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

BUCKLEY'S CHANCE was directed by Tim J. Brown, co-written by Brown and Willem Wennekers, produced by Brown, Scott Clayton, Andrew Mann and Gilbert Adler, with cinematography by Ben Nott, editing by John Scott and original music by Christopher Gordon. The film was produced by Screen Australia, Joker Films, Dingo Productions and BC Film Holdings PTY LTD in association with Productivity Media. William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Annie Storey and Paul O'Kane are executive producing.