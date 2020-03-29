VIDEOS: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, and the CONTAGION Cast Create PSAs Regarding the Health Crisis

The cast of Contagion has virtually gotten together to release PSAs about the current health crisis.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with Columbia University to create these videos about "misleading, inaccurate messages" regarding virus.

They talk about listening to experts, how to stop the spread, a possible vaccine, and more.

Watch the full playlist of videos below!





