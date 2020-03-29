VIDEOS: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, and the CONTAGION Cast Create PSAs Regarding the Health Crisis

Article Pixel Mar. 29, 2020  

The cast of Contagion has virtually gotten together to release PSAs about the current health crisis.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with Columbia University to create these videos about "misleading, inaccurate messages" regarding virus.

They talk about listening to experts, how to stop the spread, a possible vaccine, and more.

Watch the full playlist of videos below!



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Stage Company To Offer Theatrical Distance Programming
  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Norfolk Conference To Admit Free Entry With SXSW Vouchers
  • 1st Stage Suspends Upcoming Productions