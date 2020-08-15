VIDEOS: Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, and Colin Cowherd Appear on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET

Check out highlights from "Real Time with Bill Maher" for Friday, August 14, 2020!

Former Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Myr. Pete Buttigieg join Bill to discuss the peaceful transition of presidential power and the growing threat of conspiracy theories in America.

Then, sports radio host Colin Cowherd joins Bill to discuss Covid-19's impact on the sports world.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.

