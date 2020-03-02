VIDEO: Winston Duke Says His Spanish Teacher Encouraged Him to Act on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Winston Duke talks about what first got him acting.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.  The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 

