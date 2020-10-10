VIDEO: Wayne Knight Reprises SEINFELD Role For a PSA About Mail-In Voting
Knight teamed up with former Seinfeld writer and producer David Mandel for the video, which was commissioned by PACRONYM.
Wayne Knight has reprised his role as mailman Newman from Seinfeld to create a PSA about mail-in voting.
Check it out below!
