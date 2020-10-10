Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Wayne Knight Reprises SEINFELD Role For a PSA About Mail-In Voting

Article Pixel

Knight teamed up with former Seinfeld writer and producer David Mandel for the video, which was commissioned by PACRONYM.

Oct. 10, 2020  

Wayne Knight has reprised his role as mailman Newman from Seinfeld to create a PSA about mail-in voting.

Knight teamed up with former Seinfeld writer and producer David Mandel for the video, which was commissioned by PACRONYM.

Check it out below!

VIDEO: Wayne Knight Reprises SEINFELD Role For a PSA About Mail-In Voting
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You