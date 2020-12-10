VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for 'ariana grande: excuse me, i love you' on Netflix

The Netflix documentary film Ariana Grande: excuse me, i love you follows the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter around the globe on her sold out 2019 Sweetener World Tour, capturing the spectacular performances of the hits that have burned up the charts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the internationally-beloved superstar at home and on the road with her dancers and band.

Watch the trailer below!

The film offers an exclusive peek at the many facets of the passionate, raw, and always real artist and provides backstage access to the pre-show rehearsals, iconic styling, and the intimate and emotional moments that are the reason for the special connection she has with her fans.