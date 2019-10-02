VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for TORN APART: SEPARATED AT THE BORDER

Nearly 3,000 families with children were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018. Produced and directed by Academy Award-winning documentarian Ellen Goosenberg Kent (HBO's Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1), Torn Apart: Separated at the Border offers first-person stories of how the immigration crisis has affected two of those mothers and their young children, who were separated from each other for months.

Watch the trailer below.

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border premieres October 10 at 9 PM on HBO.





