VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE PRESIDENT

Taking place in an unnamed country (but filmed largely in the Republic of Georgia), the President and his family rule with a draconian fist, enjoying a privileged and luxurious existence at the expense of his miserable and oppressed subjects.

After a coup d'état uproots his position of power, the President's wife and daughters are flown out of the country as he stays behind with his grandson, who is too young to grasp the unfolding events. After his personal escort and bodyguards turn on him, he is forced to disguise himself and flee into the countryside to avoid capture. He soon learns that he is now the country's most wanted fugitive and begins a perilous journey with his grandson, his only ally. Attempting to pose as street musicians, the pair blend in with a band of haggard political prisoners

just released from jail, and the President is forced to rely on long dormant survival skills to keep his grandson safe as a bloodthirsty mob follows their every step. A modern fable about power, reconciliation, and the hope for peace in the face of a never-ending circle of violence, THE PRESIDENT is surely a film for our times.

