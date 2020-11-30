VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE HEX

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to the South African horror, THE HEX, following its debut screening at the 2020 Virtual Cannes Film Market. The directorial debut of actress Reine Swart(Z Nation, The Lullaby) stars Coco Lloyd (The X Factor), Mary-Anne Barlow (District 9, Black Sails), Mari Molefe Van Heerden (Koringberg), and Hungani Ndlovu (Because You're Black).

Watch the trailer below!



The film follows a grieving British girl Dilanne (Coco Lloyd) who unravels her murdered mother's secrets connected to a South African witch doctor's curse. She wants to put an end to this haunting hex by traveling to South Africa - but instead gets cast into even deeper sinister depths.



The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by Matteo Lovadina and Arnaud Chevalier of the Reel Suspects Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.



THE HEX also releases on DVD on December 15, 2020.

