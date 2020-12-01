VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER VOLUME TWO on Netflix
Based on the hit podcast.
Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. Featured artists in Volume 2 include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade. Song Exploder Vol 2 premieres globally on December 15; Volume 1 now streaming on Netflix.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures
- VIDEO: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'
- VIDEO: Watch Lena Hall Sing from ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS
- VIDEO: Watch Ali Ewoldt, Nic Rouleau & More Unite to Sing FOLLIES!
- VIDEO: Watch ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS- Live at 5pm!
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS