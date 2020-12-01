VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER VOLUME TWO on Netflix

Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. Featured artists in Volume 2 include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade. Song Exploder Vol 2 premieres globally on December 15; Volume 1 now streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!

