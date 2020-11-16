Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SISTER OF THE GROOM

Article Pixel

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) star in a destination wedding.

Nov. 16, 2020  

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails. Audrey (Silverstone) struggles with turning 40 while meeting her new seemingly perfect sister-in-law.

Watch the trailer below!

With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SISTER OF THE GROOM
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You