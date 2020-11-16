VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SISTER OF THE GROOM
Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) star in a destination wedding.
Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails. Audrey (Silverstone) struggles with turning 40 while meeting her new seemingly perfect sister-in-law.
Watch the trailer below!
With every intention of breaking up the happy couple, Audrey and her loyal husband (Scott) throw the weekend into a tailspin of embarrassing series of mishaps that make this destination wedding truly unforgettable.
Related Articles View More TV Stories