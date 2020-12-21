VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Ramin Bahrani's THE WHITE TIGER

The ambitious driver (Adarsh Gourav) of a rich Indian couple (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao) uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. The White Tiger is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga, directed and written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer Mukul Deora.

Watch the trailer for "The White Tiger" below!

