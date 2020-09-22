VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HAUTE DOG on HBO Max

The show premieres Sept. 24.

Get ready for Haute Dog, the head-to-tail dog grooming creative competition series that showcases canine breeds of all kinds. Launching, Thursday September 24 on HBO Max. Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona leads the judges panel with Emmy® nominee Robin Thede, with Matt Rogers serving up comedic commentary as the series host. Each episode features three dog groomers facing off over two rounds with the lucky groomer taking home Best in Show and walking away with $10,000 and a first place rosette. These doggy makeover wizards compete to turn the K-9s into K-10s. Meet some of these fierce competitors ahead of the series premiere this Thursday and tune-in to see the winning transformations.

Watch the trailer below.



Episode 1: Welcome to HollyWOOF!

Superman is a proud 10-year-old Standard Poodle who spent a majority of his life as a movie show dog. He is now retired and enjoys being wrapped up in a cozy blanket and chewing on organic bones.



Martin, named after both Steve Martin and Martin Short, is a mischievous seven and a half year-old Maltipoo constantly getting into the homemade potpourri.



Kinka is a bougie three-year-old Toy Poodle originally from a line of champion breed poodles from Ichikawa, Japan, but was too timid to compete.



Episode 2: BARK-ingham Palace

4-year-old Standard Poodle and pageant veteran Sebastian a huge hugger, a couch potato, and out to steal your snacks.



Baby is a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel who dislikes cooked food and being left alone on the grooming table (don't we all), but loves digging every hole and playing in all the mud puddles!



Trooper the 5-year-old Bedlington Terrier is a master at fooling his enemies by laying on his back with his legs straight up in the air; but mostly he prefers to nap, cuddle, and watch old sitcoms.



Episode 3: Rescue Paw-ty

Mickey, is a 10-year-old Pomeranian Mix who may seem old, but is full of puppy energy and he enjoys frequent belly rubs, nose kisses and cuddling.



Taz, who doesn't reveal his age, is a senior Shih Tzu Mix and brings a calming energy to everyone he meets.



Baby is a 2-year-old Pomeranian Mix that is here for all the cuddle sessions and is always ready to snuggle and give lots of love!



Episode 4: Go West, Young Pup

Dino, full name Dino Cochino, is a 3-year-old Pomapoo. When he's not busy being the face of Dog Fashion Mobile Grooming, Dino loves to play tag and dance all night long.



Raylan, full name Mr. Raylan Van Halen, is a 3-year-old Parti Poodle who is the #2 standard in NORTH AMERICA for the NORTH AMERICA Diving Dogs. You read that right; there's such a thing as dog-diving, and Raylan's biggest jump is 21 ft!



Rosie, a 3-year-old Airedale Terrier, loves playing with children and bringing a smile to everyone's face. But DON'T be fooled by Rosie's playfulness! She's got a hefty bark and will use it when necessary.



Episode 5: Where the Wild Things Bark

Moses is a 9-year-old Moyen Poodle. He might look like just a teddy bear, but Moses is a great friend, and listens like he understands every word you say.



Sid, full name Siddhartha, is a 12-year-old Chinese Crested Powder Puff who is protective of anything smaller than him (which isn't much).



Solara, a famous 11-year-old Poodle mix who has appeared in many TV shows, commercials, and even a movie.



Episode 6: Who's a Good Toy?

Amy is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu, that is a bit of a snob and hates giving kisses. She refuses to walk on grass and enjoys being pushed in a stroller. Although she lost her eye during a scuffle with her sister, she is still as beautiful as ever!



Charlotte is a full of energy, one-and-a-half-year-old Moyen Poodle who is eager to please and a real goofball, eve if she is not above swatting her cat sibling in the face if she feels they deserve it.



Maggie is an 11-year-old Bichon Poodle rescue that can skateboard and do handstands. She's a hard-working therapy dog that's traveled around the country making hospital patients smile.

