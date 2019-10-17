VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DOLLFACE Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, & Shay Mitchell

Hulu has released the trailer for its new series, Dollface. Kat Dennings stars as a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women, in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind. The series also stars Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky.

Watch the trailer below!

Dollface will premiere all episodes on Friday, November 15, only on Hulu.





