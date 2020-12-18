VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Comedy Special YEARLY DEPARTED

YEARLY DEPARTED is a 1-hour comedy special hosted by Phoebe Robinson starring Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe.

Watch the trailer below!

The special serves as a funeral for the year 2020 where our comedians deliver eulogies about what we've lost this year including casual sex, TV Cops, wearing pants and everything in between. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, letting the world's funniest women have the last word.

Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost.