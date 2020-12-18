VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Comedy Special YEARLY DEPARTED
The special premieres December 30th on Amazon Prime.
YEARLY DEPARTED is a 1-hour comedy special hosted by Phoebe Robinson starring Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe.
Watch the trailer below!
The special serves as a funeral for the year 2020 where our comedians deliver eulogies about what we've lost this year including casual sex, TV Cops, wearing pants and everything in between. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, letting the world's funniest women have the last word.
