VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BRIDGERTON on Netflix
The series premieres on December 25th.
Spoken in the unforgettable voice of Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown: All is fair in love and war.
Today, Netflix debuted the official trailer for Bridgerton, the first series from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland at Netflix. The series is created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy).
Watch the trailer below!
Inspired by bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family and her debut onto Regency London's marriage market. As her family assess her suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown stirs drama. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas...
The series debuts this Christmas only on Netflix.
