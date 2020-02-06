VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BABIES on Netflix

Filmed over the course of three years, Babies is a landmark documentary series that explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe.

The series examines the epic journey every person embarks on, from helpless new-born to independent toddler. Following the life-changing adventures of 15 international families and featuring the latest research from eminent scientists who share their personal journeys of discovery into the infant mind, the series is filled with the exciting uncertainty of parenting, exploring each major milestone of development like never before. From the first bond a baby shares with its parents, to learning to feed, sleep through the night, crawl across the room, speak their first words, and discover the world around them - right up to those first steps of toddlerhood.

Watch the trailer below!

For more information, visit Netflix.





