VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Amazon's THE TENDER BAR

Amazon has released the trailer for The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney.

The film stars Academy Award-Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Emmy Award Winner Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, and introducing Daniel Ranieri.

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures.

As the boy's determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her - and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) - J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams - with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie's bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.

Amazon Studios will release The Tender Bar in select LA & NY Theaters December 17th, 2021, in theaters nationwide December 22nd, and globally on Amazon Prime Video January 7, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: