VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A HOLIDAY CHANCE

A Manny Halley Production and Imani Media Group, founded by entertainment impresario, Manny Halley, has released the official trailer of the holiday film, A Holiday Chance. The film is set to be released in select theaters on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, 2021, and stars Sharon Leal, Nafessa Williams, Amin Joseph, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Richard Lawson and Tobias Truvillion.

The family of Garvin Chance (Richard Lawson), the founder of a multi-million-dollar film production company experiences a series of tragic events during the Christmas holiday. Two sisters, Noel Chance (Nafessa Williams) and Naomi Chance (Sharon Leal) must set aside a life-long rivalry and come together to turn the company around and keep THE FAMILY intact. A Holiday Chance showcases the perfect blend of holiday cheer, drama, and tons of laughs for all families to enjoy this season.

A Holiday Chance is produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. Jamal Hill serves as the director and the film is distributed by Faith Media Distribution.

Watch the new trailer here: