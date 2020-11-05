VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A CHEF'S VOYAGE

Coming to streaming November 24th.

The film follows Emmy (Mind of a Chef) and James Beard award-winning Chef David Kinch and his team from their 3 Star Michelin restaurant, Manresa, in California for a ONE OF A KIND collaboration with three legendary chefs at their iconic restaurants in Paris, Provence, and Marseille.

A Chef's Voyage begins in Los Gatos, California, as Kinch and the Manresa team close the famous restaurant for a month so that they can travel to France to celebrate their fifteenth anniversary. Planning the trip has been going on for months. In order to represent the refined Californian cuisine of Kinch in France, the team must bring some of the characteristic ingredients of Manresa, such as seasonings, sauces that take days to make and Pacific seafood such as abalone.



As soon as they arrive in France, the crew prepares to cook alongside chefs from three of the country's best restaurants: Le Taillevent, L'Oustau de Baumanière and Le Petit Nice. Even for Kinch's well-oiled team, it's difficult to navigate their host kitchens and represent Californian gourmet cuisine on Michelin's home turf while jetlagged, on a tight schedule, and with a language barrier.



A Chef's Voyage takes us behind the scenes as they stage nine amazing meals over the course of just 10 days in the world's most cinematic venues, observing culinary superstars and their young and diverse supporting cast, and ultimately create something much more than food.

