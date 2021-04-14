Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer HEADSPACE GUIDE TO SLEEP on Netflix

The series premieres on April 28.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep.

Watch the trailer below!

Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night's sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you've ever had.

Each fifteen minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep-such as insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills-followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep.

Headspace Guide to Sleep is the second of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios including Headspace Guide to Meditation, which is now streaming, and an upcoming interactive experience.

