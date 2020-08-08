VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Upcoming Film KAJILLIONAIRE

The film is expected to hit theatres September 18.

The official trailer has been released for the upcoming film Kajillionaire!

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy.

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Kajillionaire is set to hit theatres September 18.

Watch the trailer below!

