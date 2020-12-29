VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SANPA on Netflix

SanPa: Sins of the Savior, through contributors' interviews and archive images, tells the controversial story of the rehab community of San Patrignano, founded by Vincenzo Muccioli in 1978 in Coriano in the Province of Rimini, since his foundation until 1995. SanPa: Sins of the Savior is the first Netflix Italian original doc-series and will premiere globally on December 30th.

