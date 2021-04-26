Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for New Documentary IT'S NOT A BURDEN

The film will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures (North American), a Red Arrow Studios Company and will be released on VOD in the US on June 1, 2021.

Apr. 26, 2021 Â 

IT'S NOT A BURDEN is an intimate, humorous and heartfelt journey into the stories of adult children navigating the challenges and joys of caring for their aging parents.

Watch the trailer below!

Featuring filmmaker Michelle Boyaner's complex and tender journey caring for her own parents, the film also provides a glimpse into the lives of several other families each with their own diverse backgrounds, unique challenges, and personalities. The heartwarming film explores not only the frustrations and fears, but also the transformative bonds that happen when familial roles are reversed, friends support friends and communities come together, exemplifying our capacity to love.

IT'S NOT A BURDEN is written, directed and produced by EmmyÂ®-nominated filmmaker Michelle Boyaner (Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson). Barbara Green (A FInished Life: The Goodbye and No Regrets Tour) served as Cinematographer/Editor/Producer. KATIE Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Wendy Zipes Hunter (Voices of Parkland) served as Producers. Original score composed by Joanna Katcher (Nice Manners) featuring songs by Danielle Ate The Sandwich. Executive Producers include Maxine Lapiduss, Aaron Lustig and Barb Held.

The film will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures (North American), a RED ARROW Studios Company and will be released on VOD in the US on June 1, 2021. For more information about the film visit www.itsnotaburden.com.

