VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DREAMLAND

In DREAMLAND, Margot Robbie delivers a riveting performance as an outlaw during the Great Depression's Dust Bowl who becomes involved with a young man as she seeks to evade the authorities. The film debuts on Premium Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase November 17 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Watch the trailer below!

Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) "is fantastic" (Indiewire) in this "dazzling" (Hollywood Reporter) love story set amidst America's struggle during the Great Depression. Eugene Evans (Finn Cole, "Peaky Blinders") dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber (Robbie). Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he's ever loved. Travis Fimmel (Warcraft), Kerry Condon (Avengers: Infinity War), Darby Camp ("Big Little Lies"), and Lola Kirke (American Made) also star in this "beautifully shot coming-of-age story" (Indiewire).

