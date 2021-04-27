VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for WHO KILLED SARA? on Netflix

The past always reaches you. Sara's death changed the destiny of Alex Guzman and the Lazcano family 18 years ago. Alex must be careful with his plan of revenge because he could discover secrets that he can't control. And to discover who Sara really was, is just the beginning.

Watch the season teaser for "Who Killed Sara?" below!

The series stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

The second season also features performances by Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Héctor Jiménez, Marco Zapata, Antonio de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez among others, under the direction of David "Leche" Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda, with a script by José Ignacio "Chascas" Valenzuela, and produced by Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul.

Alex Guzman has to face his worst nightmare: his sister's Sara true personality, whom clearly he never knew at all. At the same time, a buried mystery corpse in his own patio becomes a ticking clock that can make him go back to prison at any time. He has no other choice than to become an investigator and put together all the pieces that will portray Sara's true and terrible story and her relationship with the Lazcano family.