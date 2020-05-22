VIDEO: Watch the New Featurette for Jon Stewart's IRRESISTIBLE

Focus Features has released a new featurette for Jon Stewart's Irresistible starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, which will premiere at home on demand June 26th.

Watch below!

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

The film is written and directed by Jon Stewart. It is produced by Stewart, Lila Yacoub and Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

