VIDEO: Watch the New Featurette for Jon Stewart's IRRESISTIBLE

Article Pixel May. 22, 2020  

Focus Features has released a new featurette for Jon Stewart's Irresistible starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, which will premiere at home on demand June 26th.

Watch below!

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

The film is written and directed by Jon Stewart. It is produced by Stewart, Lila Yacoub and Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

VIDEO: Watch the New Featurette for Jon Stewart's IRRESISTIBLE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • David Tennant and Michael Sheen to Star in BBC Lockdown Comedy STAGED
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Release New Single 'Rain On Me'
  • HBO Max Announces the Titles Coming to the Streamer in June, Including PERRY MASON, SEARCH PARTY, & More
  • The 1975 Release Exclusive Short Paired with New Album Exclusively on Apple Music