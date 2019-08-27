VIDEO: Watch the MR. ROBOT Season 4 Promo!

The USA's network prestige drama "Mr. Robot," starring Emmy and Oscar winner Rami Malek, will air its fourth season starting on October 6th. Watch the promo below!

Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who has social anxiety disorder and clinical depression.

Malek won an Emmy for his performance in the first season of "Mr. Robot," and an Oscar for portraying Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" last year.

Watch the season four preview below!





