VIDEO: Watch the MR. ROBOT Season 4 Promo!

Aug. 27, 2019  

The USA's network prestige drama "Mr. Robot," starring Emmy and Oscar winner Rami Malek, will air its fourth season starting on October 6th. Watch the promo below!

Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who has social anxiety disorder and clinical depression.

Malek won an Emmy for his performance in the first season of "Mr. Robot," and an Oscar for portraying Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" last year.

Watch the season four preview below!

VIDEO: Watch the MR. ROBOT Season 4 Promo!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Colleen Ballinger Documents Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings Theme Song at Southeast Asian Games
  • VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Perform 'Any Moment/Moments in the Woods' From INTO THE WOODS
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs at the US Open's Opening Day