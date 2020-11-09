VIDEO: Watch the Jonas Brothers' Surprise Performance on DASH & LILY

The powerhouse trio appear on the new Netflix series.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers pop-in for a surprise New York City performance of their hit holiday single "Like It's Christmas" in Netflix's upcoming Holiday romantic comedy series "Dash & Lily," streaming globally Tuesday, November 10.

Watch the clip below!

Nick Jonas, also an executive producer of the series, has a surprise cameo in the series as well.

A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

