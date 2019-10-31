VIDEO: Watch the Final Trailer for JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Watch the trailer below!

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

Jumanji: The Next Level is in theaters December 13, 2019





