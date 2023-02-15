VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer

Sashay into World of Wonder's third season of "Drag Race España" with the recently released teaser.

The air-date for "Drag Race España" season three will be announced at a later date. Seasons one and two are available to binge on WOW Presents Plus.

"Drag Race España" is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles, and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.

"Drag Race España" streams in Castilian Spanish on ATRESplayer PREMIUM and is available on WOW Presents Plus with a variety of subtitle translations including English.

Watch the new trailer here:



