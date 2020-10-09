VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS Season Two

A new season of survival begins in 2021.

A new season of survival begins in 2021. All new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming soon to Netflix.

Watch the promo below!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they're going to survive. Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Aaron Hammersley (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. The series features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) as "Darius," Jenna Ortega (You) as "Brooklynn," Ryan Potter (Titans) as "Kenji," Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally) as "Sammy," Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as "Ben" and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley) as "Yaz."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You