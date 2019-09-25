VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of BULL on CBS!

Bull sees a visionary whereas the federal government sees a con woman, when he helps the defense of a charismatic entrepreneur, Whitney Holland (Liz Alderfer), who's accused of defrauding investors in her seemingly groundbreaking water filtration system company. Watch the clip below!

As the trial gets underway, Bull focuses on selecting jurors whose belief systems allow them to see his client as a dreamer who never meant criminal intent, on Bull, Monday, at 10/9c.





