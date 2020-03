As Grace prepares to attend her first dance, Wade strongly feels Jill's absence and leans on his friends to get through it. Also, Wade, Forrest, Delia, Ben and Michelle reflect on growing older and the changes their lives have undergone in the past year.

Watch a promo below.

Watch the first season finale of The Unicorn, Thursday, at 8:30/7:30c. on CBS.





