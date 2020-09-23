VIDEO: Watch a Promo for Hillary Clinton on KAL PENN APPROVES THIS MESSAGE

Airing Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Secretary Hillary Clinton will be sitting down with host Kal Penn to discuss higher education and the importance of the youth vote on an all-new episode of "Kal Penn Approves This Message" airing Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Watch the promo below!

In the episode entitled "Kal Penn Approves Education," the world has changed, and so have higher education options. While exploring issues such as income inequality, jobs and student debt, Kal takes a look at LIFE AFTER high school, and the interrelated value of different paths.

