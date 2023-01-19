Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New SCREAM VI Trailer

The new film will be released on March 10.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

Watch the new trailer for Scream VI, coming to theaters on March 10.

In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and is executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, and Courtney Cox.

Watch the new trailer here:



