VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from TBS's MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES

Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. This 10-episode installment will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope returning in new roles and facing new challenges.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is also executive produced by Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson for Broadway Video alongside Rich, Radcliffe, & Buscemi.

