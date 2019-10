Artie Banks (guest star Donal Logue) gives Dex (Cobie Smulders) her 1500 hours for her private investigator's license to celebrate the two of them keeping a mom and baby together. The case taught Dex a lot about people and being a detective, and it helped Artie learn how to care about other people again.

Watch the clip below!

Watch 'Stumptown' WEDNESDAY 10|9c on ABC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You