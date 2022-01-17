VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Prime Video's AS WE SEE IT Series

As We See It, the all-new series from Emmy Award-winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), premieres in full with all eight episodes on Friday, January 21 on Prime Video.

The heartwarming series explores life's most challenging and meaningful stages gracefully, emotionally, humorously and through an entirely different lens. Leaning into the world of autism as a surprising backdrop, the series follows three twenty-something roommates as they leave their cocoon-like environment to do it all -- get a job, keep a job, fall in love, find their identities and earn the status of a full adult in the eyes of others - all while showcasing how they do or DON'T get closer to their dreams, whatever they may be.

Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) all journey towards independence and acceptance and experience their many triumphs (and sometimes setbacks) with the support of their families, aide, and sometimes each other. In addition to Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien, who identify as being on the spectrum, the series also stars Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown) as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna, Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee, as Jack's father Lou.

Katims serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal also executive producing. Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode. Based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman, As We See It comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Israel's yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.

Watch the new clip here: