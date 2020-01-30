VIDEO: Watch a Clip from KICKASSO!

This week, Hip-hop record producer Mally Mall calls on Kickasso to customize his Buscemi 100MM sneakers for an event. Rapper Young M.A wants to give her Air Force One's a little edge and Kickasso knows just how to make 'em pop.

Watch a clip from the next episode below!

Join artist and designer Kickasso in his LA studio where fashion, sports and Hip-Hop culture collide. Kickasso takes the sneaker game to the next level with elaborate and ONE OF A KIND designs for celebrity clients. Kickasso is able to custom design ever clients shoe that represents the celebrity's upbringing, family, and passions. Upcoming guests include, Young M.A, Gabby Douglas, Mally Mall, Chris Bosh, Courtney Lee, Candace Parker, and more.





