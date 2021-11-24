VIDEO: Watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Perform 'Anything Goes' in ONE LAST TIME

Last night, Stephen Colbert shared a clip fro, the upcoming One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Watch Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform "Anything Goes" below!

The concert will be broadcast Sunday, November 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Filmed at two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett's 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

The concert features solo performances by Bennett and Lady Gaga, followed by several of their famous duets. The musical repertoire for the special highlights the 10 years of the performers' association, from their first duet recording "Lady Is a Tramp" to selections from their two collaborative albums, Cheek To Cheek and the newly released Love For Sale.

It was announced TODAY that "Love For Sale", the final collaboration album between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett featuring the Cole Porter songbook, was nominated for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The album's lead single, "I Get a Kick Out of You", was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.