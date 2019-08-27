VIDEO: Watch Sophie Turner & Jonathan Van Ness Meet for the First Time!

Aug. 27, 2019  

Jonathan Van Ness pf "Queer Eye" and Sophie Turner of "Game of Thrones." met last night at the VMAs -- and it was precious.

Van Ness hosts "Gay of Thrones," a FunnyOrDie parody of the massive hit HBO series. Turner seems like she's just as big a fan of Van Ness as he is of her.

Watch the sweet video below via Twitter!




