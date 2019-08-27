VIDEO: Watch Sophie Turner & Jonathan Van Ness Meet for the First Time!
Jonathan Van Ness pf "Queer Eye" and Sophie Turner of "Game of Thrones." met last night at the VMAs -- and it was precious.
Van Ness hosts "Gay of Thrones," a FunnyOrDie parody of the massive hit HBO series. Turner seems like she's just as big a fan of Van Ness as he is of her.
Watch the sweet video below via Twitter!
.@SophieT meeting @jvn for the first time is the most iconic thing to exist on the internet rn ? pic.twitter.com/5sTwgWyLuwEntertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2019