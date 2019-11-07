VIDEO: Watch Serena Williams Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Tennis superstar Serena Williams sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to share what life is like on and off the court. She opens up about being a mother to 2-year-old daughter Olympia, her new jewelry collection and her future in tennis.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

