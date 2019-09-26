VIDEO: Watch REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL: ON THE BASIS OF SEX: GIRLS' BASEBALL

We are in a golden age of women's sports in the United States. In youth programs, high school, and college, there are teams for girls in virtually every sport, but baseball stands alone as THE ONE sport (other than football) that we essentially tell girls they can't play. Watch the full segment from "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" below.

