VIDEO: Watch Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk About Colin's Bachelor Party on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Article Pixel Sep. 27, 2019  

Michael Che and Colin Jost stopped by "The Tonight Show" to talk about Woody Harrelson hosting the season premiere of SNL and Colin's engagement to an Avenger, and they can't stop making butt jokes. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Watch Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk About Colin's Bachelor Party on THE TONIGHT SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Reveals He'd Love to Play 'Evan' in a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adaptation
  • VIDEO: Jason Derulo Shares a Clip from the CATS Film
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande Team Up for 'You Don't Own Me'
  • VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & More in New Trailer for UNCUT GEMS