VIDEO: Watch Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk About Colin's Bachelor Party on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Michael Che and Colin Jost stopped by "The Tonight Show" to talk about Woody Harrelson hosting the season premiere of SNL and Colin's engagement to an Avenger, and they can't stop making butt jokes. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You