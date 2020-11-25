Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski Interviewed on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Watch the clip below.

Nov. 25, 2020  

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski share a story about a bad Thanksgiving dinner, give advice on how to handle political conversations during the holiday and talk about Scarborough's new book Saving Freedom.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

