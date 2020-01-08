VIDEO: Watch Jim Gaffigan & Grace Mckenna Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Comedian Jim Gaffigan and actress Mckenna Grace stop by TODAY to talk about their new Amazon film, "Troop Zero." Watch as they share their experience working together while portraying a father-daughter pair.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

