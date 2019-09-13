VIDEO: Watch James Corden Respond to Bill Maher's Fat Shaming Comments

After seeing a segment on "Real Time with Bill Maher" addressing obesity rates in the United States, in which Bill's thesis is that fat shaming needs to make a comeback, James Corden felt compelled to respond with a different perspective.

"Fat shaming never went anywhere," Corden says. "Ask literally any fat person."

He goes on to list factors that could contribute to someone being overweight.

"If making fun of fat people made them lose weight there'd be no fat kids in schools," says Corden. "And I'd have a 6-pack right now."

Watch the full video below!

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards." Since he took over as host of "The Late Late Show" on March 23, 2015, the show itself has won five Emmys, a Critic's Choice Award for Best Talk Show, has achieved its highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995, and has become known for Corden's groundbreaking videos and sketches, including the viral segments "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." Corden hosted the GRAMMY AWARDS in 2017 and 2018, as well as the TONY AWARDS in 2016 and 2019. Corden won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012. He will be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical "Cats."





